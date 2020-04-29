Kevin Bacon has said he would like to play Joe Exotic in any potential Tiger King film adaptation.

The actor praised the Netflix docuseries, telling NBC News on 3rd Hour of TODAY that he would play the big cat owner “in a second”.

“I said to my wife, ‘This is an amazing show,'” Bacon began. “‘The reason that I’m watching this show is these are the kind of characters I get asked to play.'”

Advertisement

Bacon also commented on the series’ form and how it brings out Exotic’s personality. “To me, documentaries are way better…This is my type of guy, you know, so fingers crossed.”

There were also rumours earlier this month that Pirates of the Caribbean actor Orlando Bloom could be in early talks to play Exotic with 20th Century Fox.

Bloom fuelled the speculation by sharing a Tiger King meme on his Instagram account in which his face is Photoshopped onto Exotic’s.

Exotic himself said he would like either Brad Pitt or David Spade to play him in a Tiger King film. Series producer Rebecca Chaiklin added, “He doesn’t refer to David Spade as David Spade — he refers to him as ‘Joe Dirt’.”

Elsewhere, a spin-off series focusing on Big Cat Rescue founder Carole Baskin is in the works, starring Kate McKinnon as Baskin, who is also an executive producer on the project.

Advertisement

“Kate McKinnon is a wonderful actress. Big Cat Rescue implores Kate McKinnon to not use real big cats and cubs in the making of her series,” Baskin said in a statement.