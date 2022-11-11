NewsTV News

Batman actor Kevin Conroy has reportedly died aged 66

He voiced the Caped Crusader in various TV shows, feature films and video games

By Alex Flood
Kevin Conroy
Batman actor Kevin Conroy. CREDIT: Getty

Actor Kevin Conroy, known for voicing Batman in Batman: The Animated Series as well as other animated TV shows, feature films and video games such as Arkham Knight and Arkham City, has reportedly died.

This is a breaking story, more to follow.

