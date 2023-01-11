Kevin Costner missed Golden Globes due to California storms

Kevin Costner couldn’t attend the Golden Globes 2023 after floods in California prevented the actor from travelling.

Ahead of the ceremony, which took place in Los Angeles on Tuesday (January 10), Costner shared a video on Twitter explaining that he and his wife Christine Baumgartner could not attend due to the storm which hit California earlier this week.

As reported by CNN, approximately 34,000 people are under evacuation orders across California due to the floods, while around 160,000 across the state are without power.

Advertisement

“I’m so sorry for everyone who might’ve been tuning in to watch the Golden Globes. Chris and I aren’t gonna be able to be there,” Costner said.

He added: “This is the second time in five years the town, the freeways flooded out. We found ourselves on the wrong side of the town and we couldn’t get back last night. We couldn’t even get back to the house this morning in time with the freeways closed.

“Nobody’s sadder than us that we can’t be there at the Golden Globes. Chris had a beautiful dress. I was looking forward to walking down the red carpet with her.”

At the event, Costner won the award for Best Performance By An Actor In A Drama Series for Yellowstone, beating Jeff Bridges, Diego Luna, Bob Odenkirk and Adam Scott.

In a tweet commemorating the win, Costner wrote: “Thank you to the Hollywood Foreign Press and @goldenglobes for this tremendous honor and to the Yellowstone team for bringing John Dutton’s world to life. I share this recognition with my castmates, the producers, and our incredible crew.

Most of all, thank you to our show’s fans, who love Yellowstone Ranch as if it were their own. — Kevin Costner & MW (@modernwest) January 11, 2023

Advertisement

“Most of all, thank you to our show’s fans, who love Yellowstone Ranch as if it were their own.”

Martin McDonagh’s The Banshees Of Inisherin and Abbott Elementary were the big winners at the Golden Globes 2023, picking up three awards each. You can check out the full list of winners here.