Kevin Feige teases “brutal” edge to Marvel’s Moon Knight’

Marvel boss Kevin Feige has described upcoming Disney+ series Moon Knight as “brutal” and a show that sees “the boundaries shifting on what we’re able to do.”

READ MORE: The best new and returning TV shows to look forward to in 2022

A first look at the upcoming Disney+ series, which sees Oscar Isaac play the titular role of Marc Spector, “a mercenary who has numerous alter egos”, arrived in a trailer last month. The show will debut on Disney+ on March 30.

“He’s brutal,” Feige told Empire of Spector, adding: “It’s been fun to work with Disney+ and see the boundaries shifting on what we’re able to do. There are moments [in the series] when Moon Knight is wailing on another character, and it is loud and brutal, and the knee-jerk reaction is, ‘We’re gonna pull back on this, right?’

Advertisement

“No. We’re not pulling back. There’s a tonal shift. This is a different thing. This is Moon Knight.”

The recent trailer shows Isaac’s character as he deals with a sleeping disorder and struggles to tell the difference between real life and nightmares. The trailer slowly builds as he “embraces the chaos” and adopts the Moon Knight persona. Check it out below.

Among Spector’s alter egos are driver Jake Lockley and millionaire Steven Grant, while he also acts as a conduit for the Egyptian moon god Khonshu.

Moon Knight is also set to star Ethan Hawke as the series’ main villain – who appears briefly in the trailer – while Ramy‘s May Calamawy will also appear.

Alongside the series’ first look a few months ago, Marvel also gave fans a look at the anticipated series She-Hulk, which will star Tatiana Maslany as the titular character Jennifer Walters, while Mark Ruffalo will return as Bruce Banner/The Hulk. The series will also star Jameela Jamil as supervillain Titania.

Advertisement

Moon Knight is one of a number of Marvel TV series on the way, with the aforementioned She-Hulk, Ms. Marvel and Secret Invasion also set to land on Disney+. They follow the success of WandaVision, The Falcon And The Winter Soldier, Loki and Hawkeye, which all made their debuts last year.