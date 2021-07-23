Kevin Hart fuels ongoing prank war on friend Nick Cannon

Kevin Hart has posted friend and fellow comedian Nick Cannon’s phone number on a series of billboards as a prank.

Hart posted advertisements featuring Cannon’s direct number in Los Angeles, New York and Atlanta this week.

“For any advice on fatherhood? Call my best friend Nick Cannon,” the billboards read. “Hey guys! Here is his cell #.”

Hart posted a photo of the billboard on his Instagram page.

“Here is a digital billboard in Los Angeles….I also did some in ATL & NY….if u want any advice on fatherhood please call my BEST FRIEND Nick Cannon,” Hart wrote on the post. “I’m sure his phone has been ringing nonstop. GOTCHA BACK BITCH.”

Cannon’s number has since been disconnected, though not before filming himself taking calls from fans on his Instagram stories.

Cannon has seven children, four of which he has reportedly welcomed into the world in the past year from three separate partners.

Hart’s prank came after Cannon sent the Fatherhood star a llama for his birthday earlier this month.

“Since I’m having all these new kids, I thought I would bless you with a new one as well. Save the drama for your llama. Happy birthday,” read the message that Cannon sent along with Hart’s new pet.

Hart responded to the gesture on social media. “Nick Cannon has to be one of the biggest assholes on the planet,” he wrote. “This jackass sent a Lama to my house for my B Day. Love u man. My brother for life.”

Meanwhile, the comedian has spoken out against ‘cancel culture’ in a recent interview, admitting “I personally don’t give a shit about [it]”.

The comedian spoke to The Sunday Times for a feature on his latest film Fatherhood and took a moment to reflect on past negative reviews, before addressing his own ‘cancellation’.

In 2018, Hart stepped down from hosting the Oscars ceremony after a series of homophobic tweets – and questionable stand up material – from almost a decade prior re-surfaced.