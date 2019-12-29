Kevin Hart opens up about Oscars controversy: “I was immature”

Kevin Hart has spoken out about various issues throughout his career, including the Oscar controversy surrounding homophobic language he had previously used in a number of tweets, in a new Netflix documentary series.

Kevin Hart: Don’t F**k This Up was released on Friday (December 27), and also sees the comedian discuss infidelity, the extortion plot against him, and his father’s drug use.

Hart was heavily criticised at the time for not fully addressing the accusations of homophobia that eventually led to him stepping down as host of the 2018 Oscars ceremony, despite his team advising him that his approach was wrong.

“You need to learn how to stop and think,” Hart’s publicist says during a conversation with a team member on the show. “He’s not used to being the person that’s not loved and cherished.” Watch the trailer for the Netflix show below.

Hart’s team also spoke openly about the effects his behaviour had on the lives of those supporting his career. “He needs to just shut up and put his head down for the next few weeks…. What he needs to remember is he’s feeding 50-60 people.

“When he takes a shitter, everybody takes a shitter and that’s a big issue now,” his publicist said.

After several attempts to court sympathy with public television appearances, Hart said he “just couldn’t do it anymore” when he made an appearance on Good Morning America.

“I got on there and I just gave a very direct answer to the question I knew I was going to get,” the comedian said of his “I’m over it” comment.

“I missed an opportunity to say simply that I don’t condone any type of violence in any way, shape or form to anyone for being who they are,” he explained. “I fucked up… Instead I said, ‘I addressed it.’ I said, ‘I apologized.’ I said, ‘I talked about this already.’ I was just immature.”

Hart addresses other controversial moments throughout the series, including discussions of Jonathan Todd Jackson, the man accused of trying to extort Hart with a sex tape made without the actor’s knowledge, and his 2017 cheating scandal.

“You can think you got it all together,” the comedian said regarding the latter. “Something stupid can happen that can take it all away like that.”