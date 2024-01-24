Kevin James reacts to viral ‘King Of Queens’ meme

Kevin James has responded to a viral meme which used an old photo of him from his time in The King Of Queens.

The photo in question is a Getty Images promotional shot from James’ ’90s sitcom, in which he played deliveryman Doug Heffernan. James is seen pulling a sheepish smirk while shrugging his shoulders in the photo, which was taken by Tony Esparza for CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images.

The show ran for 207 episodes across nine seasons and aired on CBS from 1998 to 2007.

Advertisement

According to Know Your Meme, the first known use of the image in meme format was posted by X/Twitter user @ChampagneAnyone on September 21, 2023 with the caption “me after 1 double rum and diet”.

The photo of James has been used alongside captions about being shamelessly guilty, cheeky, bashful and confident.

me after 1 double rum and diet pic.twitter.com/zfJFNCuCbT — andy from 5 to 7 (@ChampagneAnyone) September 22, 2023

Now, James has had his say on the meme during an appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, where he was promoting his new comedy special Irregardless.

When Fallon produced the photo, James immediately shook his head and said, “Oh God.” Asked if he remembered doing the photoshoot, he said: “I remember. And you know what it’s like, when you first get a sitcom, you’re just so happy to be there and photographer was just telling me to do goofy things and he was like, ‘Smile, now like you’re sexy, now like you’re shy.

Advertisement

“I got into this position where I’m like ‘What the hell am I doing?’ and then I said, ‘Please bury that one’. [He goes] ‘Yeah, no worries, it won’t come back’. Twenty-five years later, that thing pops up.”