Kevin Smith announces new radio show ‘Music In The Morning’

Kevin Smith is set to launch a new radio show called Music In The Morning.

The show will air on Amazon’s live radio app amp, and will begin this Wednesday (January 18) before airing on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays each week from noon until 2pm ET.

The show promises “nostalgia-filled, cinema-centric chatter for fans of film, music, and the 1990s, hosted by Kevin Smith and a rotating cast of surprise guests,” according to Consequence.

Meanwhile, Kevin Smith’s long-awaited documentary about Prince is set to finally “see the light” of day”.

Smith had previously revealed the access he had to Prince before the musician’s death from a fentanyl overdose in 2016.

Smith had spent hours talking to Prince at his Paisley Park Estate for the project and was given access-all-areas for several months according to reports.

When asked by The Guardian what the chances were of the film coming to screens, Smith said: “Very high.”

He went on: “The director of OJ: Made in America is making a documentary for Netflix, and came to the house to interview me. When they went to the vaults after Prince died, they found so much unreleased music and so many music videos, but the only footage of him talking was what I shot.

“It’s extraordinary: he acts differently to how he ever acted in his entire life, and he talks for hours and hours. It looks like it’s finally going to see the light.”