Channel 4 is working on a new documentary that will chart the rise and fall of Kevin Spacey, it has been announced.

Spacey Unmasked is set to take a forensic look into the actor’s career, from his childhood, success on Broadway and star status, to his fall from grace following multiple allegations of grooming, sexual harassment and abuse.

The two-part series comes from director Kira Phillips, and will air after the outcomes of two court cases against Spacey – a civil case brought by actor Anthony Rapp in New York set to be heard in October, and UK criminal charges relating to allegations by three men.

“Kevin Spacey is one of the most highly honoured and admired actors of our age,” said executive producer Dorothy Byrne. “His brilliance has won him two Oscars and multiple other awards.

“Critically acclaimed on both sides of the Atlantic for his film work, he led the Old Vic for 11 years of remarkable success, becoming one of the most important figures in London’s cultural life, a friend to some of its leading figures, making regular appearance in society columns.

“These films will follow the unfolding story of the allegations of abuse against him and the resulting court cases.”

Spacey appeared in a UK court earlier this month after being charged with four counts of sexual assault relating to alleged offences in London and Gloucestershire between 2005 and 2013. The charges relating to three men also include a charge of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.

Before travelling to the UK, Spacey said in a statement: “I very much appreciate the Crown Prosecution Service’s statement in which they carefully reminded the media and the public that I am entitled to a fair trial, and innocent until proven otherwise.

“While I am disappointed with their decision to move forward, I will voluntarily appear in the UK as soon as can be arranged and defend myself against these charges, which I am confident will prove my innocence.”