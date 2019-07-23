Kid Cudi to release animated Netflix series based on his next album, ‘Entergalactic’

A collaboration with ‘Black-ish’ creator Kenya Barris

Kid Cudi is getting his own Netflix show: Entergalactic, a collaboration with Black-ish creator Kenya Barris, will be an animated music series based on his new album of the same name.

The show, which The Hollywood Reporter notes is an “adult-focused” series, will showcase music from Cudi’s sixth solo album, which is forthcoming from Republic Records. The rapper will write, star in and executive produce the series, whose protagonist is a young man on a journey to discover love. Others on board the project include screenwriter Ian Edelman, who previously worked with Cudi in HBO’s How to Make It In America.

Entergalactic – which shares its title with a song from Cudi’s 2009 album, ‘Man On The Moon: The End Of Day’ – ”will be something you’ve never experienced”, the rapper said on Twitter. “I promise it’ll be a fun ride. Lots of good friends involved. Great songs too!”

Though there is no official release date for Entergalactic or its musical counterpart, Cudi said “the cast is coming together” and implied that the series will be out in 2020: “I know a year from now seems like forever but it’ll be here before u know it!”

This is not Cudi’s first foray into television – or cinema, for that matter. Some of the rapper’s current acting endeavours include roles in the forthcoming third season of Westworld and the highly anticipated reboot of Bill & Ted. Just last week, Variety reported that the Grammy-winning rapper will join Luca Guadagnino’s new HBO-Sky original, We Are Who Are, alongside Chloë Sevigny, Alice Braga and Jack Dylan Grazer.

On the music front, ‘Entergalactic’ will be Cudi’s sixth solo album following 2016’s ‘Passion, Pain & Demon Slayin”. He released music last year in the form of ‘Kids See Ghosts’, his joint album with Kanye West.