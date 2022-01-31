Kiefer Sutherland addresses ’24’ revival series rumours

Kiefer Sutherland has addressed reports that a 24 revival series is in the works.

In September last year, Fox Entertainment President Michael Thorn told Deadline there were “active creative discussions” with producers about potentially bringing back the series in some capacity.

Speaking to NME, Sutherland, who played Jack Bauer in the Fox series, denied having any knowledge about these talks. “My social media will just start going off the charts, and it’ll be the first I’ve heard of it,” Sutherland said.

The actor, however, admits the subject has come up in the past when chatting with former 24 showrunner Howard Gordon.

Speaking about his idea for a revival series, Sutherland said: “I think the only thing that would ever make sense – and I’ve told [Gordon] this – is that you launch the new cast because they’re trying to get me back from China or wherever the hell it is that I ended up.”

Sutherland also served as executive producer on spin-off series 24: Legacy, which was axed in 2017 after just one season.

Speaking about the show’s cancellation, Sutherland suggests the spin-off wasn’t given enough time to grow. “We grew into the show – we figured out how to make it together, and it was slow. But all of a sudden, you’re asking these [new cast members] to figure it out in a week.”

He also highlights, unlike 24, that the actors on 24: Legacy didn’t have access to the writing team to discuss the mechanics of a scene. “And so there were a lot of things that I felt were kind of just circumstantially unfair for that reboot,” Sutherland added.

Later this year, Sutherland plays former US president Franklin D. Roosevelt opposite Gillian Anderson’s Eleanor in upcoming series The First Lady. The anthology series also stars Viola Davis as Michelle Obama and Michelle Pfeiffer as Betty Ford.