Kiefer Sutherland headlines ’24’ virtual anniversary event

Kiefer Sutherland will join the cast and creative team behind 24 for the first time in celebration of the show’s 20th anniversary.

The virtual fan event will see Sutherland joined by fellow cast members Leslie Hope, Elisha Cuthbert, Sarah Clarke, Eric Balfour, Reiko Aylesworth, Xander Berkeley, Sarah Wynter, Gregory Itzin, Mykelti Williamson, Chris Diamantopoulos, Cherry Jones, Louis Lombardi, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Tzi Ma and Sprague Grayden.

“24 fans were the greatest I’ve ever experienced. I can’t wait to talk to you all,” said Sutherland in a statement.

The cast will be joined by 24 creators Robert Cochran and Joel Surnow, executive producer Howard Gordon and a roster of other creatives.

20 Years Of 24 will take place on November 6. Admission to the event will be $24.

Last year, Sutherland admitted that he would be open to the idea of returning for more episodes of the show.

“I’ve always left the door slightly ajar for 24 if someone comes up with a great idea,” the actor told Forbes.

“As an actor, 24 remains one of the most dynamic experiences I’ve ever had. Where a character was allowed to have such highs and lows in such a fast period of time is a gift.

“There are very few setups that will allow you to do that, and I find that incredibly fun, challenging, and exciting. There’s been nine seasons, and I think it rests in a credible place. The difficulty is you don’t ever want to do anything that is going to damage that.”