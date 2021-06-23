Killer Mike to appear in ‘Ozark’ season four episode

Killer Mike will appear in an episode of Ozark‘s upcoming fourth and final season.

As Billboard reports, the Run the Jewels member – real name Michael Render – will make a cameo in an episode of the series, sharing a scene with Julia Garner.

“I went from waiting to find out what happens next to being part of it,” the rapper told Billboard. “I’m excited.”

Advertisement

Last year it was revealed that the fourth season of the Jason Bateman and Laura Linney-starring Netflix series was on the way, entering production that November.

The series will be released in two parts, with 14 episodes in total. A release date has not yet been announced for the show’s fourth seasons, with fans speculating it could arrive late this year or early 2022.

The final season of the series will wrap up the Byrde family’s engagement with the criminal underworld in the Lake of the Ozarks region.

“A super-sized season means super-sized problems for the Byrdes,” Bateman commented in a statement upon the announcement of the show’s return. “I’m excited to end with a bang(s).”

Killer Mike released ‘RTJ4’, the fourth album as part of his Run the Jewels project with El-P, in June of last year. In a five-star review, NME‘s Will Lavin hailed the record – which topped NME‘s 50 Best Albums of 2020 list – as the duo’s best work yet, saying it “couldn’t be more appropriate for the times we’re living in”.

“‘RTJ4’ is protest music for a new generation; they’re armed in the uprising with a torrent of spirited rallying calls. And they are fearless in their approach to holding middle America and its apathetic leaders accountable.”

Advertisement

Earlier this month, the duo announced a UK tour for summer 2022, with a string of dates in June next year. The UK run is followed by their recently announced performance at Barcelona’s Primavera Sound festival, and comes amid a 2022 tour of North America in support of Rage Against the Machine.