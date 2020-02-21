‘Killing Eve’ hires ‘Sex Education’ writer to helm season 4

Killing Eve has hired Sex Education writer Laura Neal to be its lead writer for season four of the BBC America show.

Neal has previously worked on such shows as Secret Diary of a Call Girl and My Mad Fat Diary in addition to her writing work on the hit Netflix show.

BBC America renewed Killing Eve for a fourth season last month, with season three set to premiere on April 26.

Advertisement

It’s now been announced that Neal will serve as the lead writer on season four of Killing Eve, which will go into production later this year.

In a statement, Sarah Barnett, AMC Networks Entertainment Group and AMC Studios President, said that Neal will be “the latest incredible leader of the pack” of Killing Eve showrunners.

“Killing Eve smashes television tropes in every way, both on the screen and behind it,” Barnett said. “We have a remarkable squad of ferociously smart women writers passing the baton to each other on this show, aligned around a coherent vision but bringing it to life with their own specific sparkle and brilliance. Laura Neal is the latest incredible leader of the pack on Killing Eve.”

Killing Eve executive producer Sally Woodward Gentle added: “Laura is frighteningly bright, takes no prisoners and can laugh at anything. She’s wicked and wild, emotional and provocative. The stories we are already creating for season four promise a pitch-black riot.”

Neal will succeed season three lead writer Suzanne Heathcote. Phoebe Waller-Bridge (season one) and Emerald Fennell (season two) have previously held the post.

Advertisement

Last year, Killing Eve‘s second season became the most-watched show on BBC iPlayer as it drew over 40 million viewers online.