‘Killing Eve’ is iPlayer’s most-watched show of 2019 – check out the top 10 here

It's also been a big year for 'Peaky Blinders' and 'Fleabag'

Tom Skinner
Killing Eve's Fiona Shaw, Phoebe Waller Bridge and Jodie Comer

Killing Eve has topped the list of BBC iPlayer’s most-watched shows of 2019 – you can see the full top 10 below.

The second season of the acclaimed cat-and-mouse thriller, which hit UK screens in June, has been watched by over 40 million online viewers in the six months since its release.

Killing Eve‘s first season – helmed by Phoebe Waller-Bridge – also remains in the platform’s end of year run-down at Number 5, despite having debuted on BBC One back in September 2018.

Killing Eve soundtrack
Jodie Comer in ‘Killing Eve’. Credit: BBC

Season 2 of the Jodie Comer-starring series is followed by Jed Mercurio’s Line Of Duty at Number 2 (27.3 million requests), with Peaky Blinders season 5 (26.6 m) and Strictly Come Dancing‘s 2019 edition (23.8 m) at Number 3 and Number 4 respectively.

Waller-Bridge bags a second nod at Number 6 for the hugely-successful second outing of Fleabag. The show, which also stars Andrew Scott and Olivia Colman, has attracted 20.3 million iPlayer viewers since its March release.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge in ‘Fleabag’. Credit: BBC

BBC director of content, Charlotte Moore, says: “It’s been a huge year for BBC iPlayer – as well as record-breaking figures, it’s become an entertainment destination in its own right; and with approval for new programmes to be available for a minimum of 12 months, this will deliver real value for licence fee payers.

“In 2020 we will go even further to make it the best watch ever from binge-worthy series to the biggest live TV moments.”

BBC iPlayer’s most-watched shows of 2019 are as follows:

  1. Killing Eve: Series 2 – 40.3 million
  2. Line of Duty: Series 5 – 27.3 million
  3. Peaky Blinders: Series 5 – 26.6 million
  4. Strictly Come Dancing: Series 17 – 23.8 million
  5. Killing Eve: Series 1 – 22.3 million
  6. Fleabag: Series 2 – 20.3 million
  7. The Apprentice: Series 15 – 19.9 million
  8. The Capture: Series 1 – 19.2 million
  9. MasterChef: Series 15 – 19 million
  10. Silent Witness: Series 22 – 18.1 million

Killing Eve was confirmed to be returning for a third instalment back in April. The announcement was made before season two had even hit UK screens.

Over the summer, Phoebe Waller-Bridge revealed that she’s set to be murdered in the upcoming next chapter. “I am going to write myself a part just so that I can be murdered by Jodie [Comer],” she said.

 

 

Advertisement

