‘Killing Eve’ is iPlayer’s most-watched show of 2019 – check out the top 10 here

Killing Eve has topped the list of BBC iPlayer’s most-watched shows of 2019 – you can see the full top 10 below.

The second season of the acclaimed cat-and-mouse thriller, which hit UK screens in June, has been watched by over 40 million online viewers in the six months since its release.

Killing Eve‘s first season – helmed by Phoebe Waller-Bridge – also remains in the platform’s end of year run-down at Number 5, despite having debuted on BBC One back in September 2018.

Season 2 of the Jodie Comer-starring series is followed by Jed Mercurio’s Line Of Duty at Number 2 (27.3 million requests), with Peaky Blinders season 5 (26.6 m) and Strictly Come Dancing‘s 2019 edition (23.8 m) at Number 3 and Number 4 respectively.

Waller-Bridge bags a second nod at Number 6 for the hugely-successful second outing of Fleabag. The show, which also stars Andrew Scott and Olivia Colman, has attracted 20.3 million iPlayer viewers since its March release.

BBC director of content, Charlotte Moore, says: “It’s been a huge year for BBC iPlayer – as well as record-breaking figures, it’s become an entertainment destination in its own right; and with approval for new programmes to be available for a minimum of 12 months, this will deliver real value for licence fee payers.

“In 2020 we will go even further to make it the best watch ever from binge-worthy series to the biggest live TV moments.”

BBC iPlayer’s most-watched shows of 2019 are as follows:

Killing Eve: Series 2 – 40.3 million Line of Duty: Series 5 – 27.3 million Peaky Blinders: Series 5 – 26.6 million Strictly Come Dancing: Series 17 – 23.8 million Killing Eve: Series 1 – 22.3 million Fleabag: Series 2 – 20.3 million The Apprentice: Series 15 – 19.9 million The Capture: Series 1 – 19.2 million MasterChef: Series 15 – 19 million Silent Witness: Series 22 – 18.1 million

Killing Eve was confirmed to be returning for a third instalment back in April. The announcement was made before season two had even hit UK screens.

Over the summer, Phoebe Waller-Bridge revealed that she’s set to be murdered in the upcoming next chapter. “I am going to write myself a part just so that I can be murdered by Jodie [Comer],” she said.