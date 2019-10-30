‘Killing Eve’ original soundtrack vinyl announced – check out the new trailer

The blood-splattered LPs will arrive just in time for Christmas

Killing Eve‘s official soundtrack has been announced – check out the new trailer below.

Due for release on December 13, the OST for the acclaimed series’ first two chapters contains music compiled by DJ turned film composer David Holmes. He helmed the distinct sound of the show alongside music supervisor, Catherine Grieves.

“You have to tick every box for a piece of music to work in cinema or TV,” says Holmes in a press release. “It can’t just almost work: it has to slot in perfectly.”

Holmes, who was already a fan of showrunner Phoebe Waller-Bridge before he signed up for the project, received the scripts for Killing Eve and soon told the producers of his desire to create something unique.

“One of the first things I said was, ‘I don’t know the sound of Killing Eve yet but I know it has to be the sound of Killing Eve,’ he explains. “Let’s create that sound, rather than trying to kind of come up with the derivative of some other kind of score.”

The soundtrack, which will arrive via Heavenly Recordings and Sid Gentle Films, will be presented across two blood-splattered vinyl collections. Artists featured include Cigarettes After Sex, Unloved, and Cat’s Eyes.

You can pre-order Killing Eve Seasons 1 & 2 OSTs and find further information here.

Killing Eve, meanwhile, was confirmed to be returning for a third instalment back in April. The announcement was made before season two had even hit UK screens.

Earlier this summer, Phoebe Waller-Bridge revealed that she’s set to be murdered in the upcoming season. “I am going to write myself a part just so that I can be murdered by Jodie [Comer],” she said.