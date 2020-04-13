‘Killing Eve’ producer explains big twist in season 3 premiere

Killing Eve showrunner Suzanne Heathcote has addressed the season three premiere’s surprising twist.

In the final scene of the newly-released first episode, a body falls from a building and is discovered by Eve (Sanda Oh), the victim being revealed as Kenny (Sean Delaney).

The former hacker played a major role in the first two seasons of the show, and was also Carolyn’s (Fiona Shaw) son.

Speaking about the twist, and whether his death was a darkly humours nod to South Park‘s famous line: “Oh my god, they killed Kenny”, Heathcote told Entertainment Weekly: “Do you know what? The South Park reference was almost a reason not to do it.

“It was like, ‘Oh, are we ever going to be able to avoid that?’ And also in the writers’ room, it must have been said a million times as we were just discussing the story.”

Speaking about deciding to kill Kenny off, she continued: “We had to think long and hard about it… Those decisions are never easy. But with this story, given everything that had happened to Eve the past two seasons, we really felt we had to honor where she was at.

“And nothing was going to bring her back into investigating the Twelve for a professional reason. It was just too much water under the bridge for her, emotionally.

“So we knew there had to be something really personal happen to bring her back in. And the more beloved the character, the more it means when they go. So it’s always a double-edged sword.

“Like, Bill [David Haig] in season 1. It means so much because you love the character so much. Those decisions are always hard — and we mourn the characters just as much as the audience does.”

Addressing whether audiences could see Kenny again, possibly in a flashback, Heathcote said: “It’s a world in which anything can happen. So never say never.”

In NME’s four-star review of Killing Eve season three, we said: “The show still isn’t quite back to its best but it’s getting there, delighting in the dark and leaving you giggling as the glamorous settings (luxury homes on the French Riviera, sun-kissed Spanish streets) are filled with gore.

“Coupled with [Jodie] Comer and Oh’s always-electrifying tug of war and a new batch of zippy one-liners, it’s a satisfying, entertaining return.”