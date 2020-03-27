The makers of Killing Eve have announced that the third season is going to be released two weeks early in the US – you can view the new trailer below.

Stateside fans of the Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer-fronted psychopath drama will no longer have to wait until April 26 to see what happens next as the eight-part series will now air on BBC America and AMC on April 12.

“We know how adored this series is and we know how keen people are for great content right now,” said Sarah Barnett, president of AMC Networks Entertainment Group and AMC Studios (via Deadline).

“This season of Killing Eve digs deep psychologically, and with actors like Sandra Oh, Jodie Comer and Fiona Shaw the results are nothing short of astonishing. We literally couldn’t wait for fans to see it.”

BBC America shared a trailer for the new season – watch it below.

It’s not yet known when the third series will air in the UK.

Executive produced by Fleabag‘s Phoebe Waller-Bridge, among many others, the third season of Killing Eve continues the story of two women with brutal pasts, addicted to each other but now trying desperately to live their lives without their drug of choice.

Earlier this year, Killing Eve was renewed for a fourth season.

The hit BBC series was the most watched show on BBC iPlayer in 2019, with 40.3 million viewing requests. Its second season, broadcast last year, saw the largest growth in viewership since the final season of Breaking Bad in 2013.

Meanwhile, Killing Eve has hired Sex Education writer Laura Neal to be its lead writer for season four of the BBC America show.

Neal has previously worked on such shows as Secret Diary of a Call Girl and My Mad Fat Diary in addition to her writing work on the hit Netflix show.