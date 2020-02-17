‘Killing Eve’ teases Villanelle’s new look for season 3

Killing Eve has unveiled the first look at season 3, with new pictures showing Villanelle (Jodie Comer) sporting a clownish new look.

In one new photo, we see Comer’s assassin wearing a clown outfit alongside a mysterious newcomer called Felix (Stefan Iancu).

“She is trying to find her own way and be in charge and make her own rules — and she finds herself having to prove that she’s ready and she’s capable,” Comer teased to Entertainment Weekly. “It just so happens this is her disguise this time.”

Advertisement

In another shot, Villanelle strolls down the streets of Barcelona, where she has started a new life following the cliffhanger finale last season.

In the tense season 2 showdown, the assassin shoots Eve (Sandra Oh), though the latter is confirmed to be alive and well, starting a new life for herself too.

“[Eve’s] a very, very bright woman who is good at whatever she decides to turn her hand to,” executive producer Sally Woodward Gentle said. “She’s also very, very good at making dumplings. And Sandra turns out to be incredibly good at making dumplings — and at butchering, actually.”

As for Villanelle, Comer further explained: “A big theme for Villanelle is her trying to gauge some sense of control. She is a very free spirit, and she always seems to be under the thumb of this higher entity, whoever that may be. She’s really trying to shake that off.”

Advertisement

Killing Eve has also teased the new season with a brief video clip that dropped on Valentine’s Day, showing Villanelle and Eve ahead of the series’ US premiere on April 26.

Last year, Killing Eve‘s second season became the most-watched show on BBC iPlayer, drawing-in 40 million online viewers. The show has also been renewed for a fourth season.