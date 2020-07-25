‘Killing Eve’ season 4 filming put on hold due to coronavirus

Filming for the fourth season of the hit BBC One series Killing Eve has been put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Production on the spy thriller was supposed to begin in August, but it has now been called off by producers Sid Gentle Films, with no indication of a new start date.

“Killing Eve shoots across multiple European locations,” a spokesperson told Deadline. “Due to the uncertainty of the world as a result of COVID-19, no shooting schedules for Killing Eve season four have been locked in at this point and there are various scenarios in play.”

The report states that the delay on production will almost certainly push back the new season’s premiere date in 2021.

Killing Eve has been in the headlines a lot as of late due to backlash it received over a screenshot of the show’s writers room, which showed an all-white team.

Writer Kayleigh Llewellyn tweeted a picture of the team, captioning it: “15 weeks later, it’s the final day of the Killing Eve writers room.” The tweet has since been deleted.

Responding to the criticism, executive producer Sally Woodward Gentle said: “The make-up of the room should be more racially diverse than it is, and we’re really aware of that and I take full responsibility for it.

“You look at that room and it’s full of brilliant female writers, we’ve got a really strong LGBTQ contingent, but it’s not good enough and we need to do better.”

One of the show’s stars, Sandra Oh, has spoken about working on British sets, saying the UK TV and film industries are “behind” on diversity on set.

Oh discussed her experiences of working on the BBC show, in which she plays MI6 agent Eve Polastri.

Speaking with Kerry Washington for Variety, Oh said she was “totally used to” being the only Asian woman on a set. “The UK, I’m not afraid to say, is behind,” she said. “I am not only the only Asian person on set, but the development of people behind the camera is very slow in the UK. I don’t know about the rest of Europe.”