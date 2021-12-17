‘Killing Eve’ season 4 reveals first look and premiere date

An initial look at the fourth and final season of Killing Eve has been revealed alongside its early 2022 release date.

The first two episodes of the season will air on BBC America on February 27 at 8pm E.T., and will stream on iPlayer in the UK directly afterwards.

Episodes will also debut weekly on AMC beginning on February 28 at 9pm ET. The entire season will stream one week early on AMC+ from February 20.

According to Deadline, the final season will see Eve (Sandra Oh), Villanelle (Jodie Comer), and Carolyn (Fiona Shaw) “in very different places.” Eve is now on a revenge mission, while Carolyn will continue to chase down assassination organisation The Twelve.

Whereas the teaser trailer does not reveal anything specific in terms of plot, it does show Villanelle’s iconic pink dress and mascot head ablaze, suggesting that plenty of violence and destruction can be expected for the show’s final chapter.

Watch the teaser below.

In November, Comer said she would prefer the show ended on a “good note” rather than “going on and on”.

“I’m trying not to think about it too much, honestly,” she told Harper’s Bazaar. “It’s sad, you know? I’ve been with this character for a really, really long time.”

Sex Education’s Laura Neal is the lead writer and executive producer on the fourth season, along with Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Sandra Oh, Sally Woodward Gentle, Lee Morris, Gina Minagacci and Damon Thomas.

While Killing Eve is coming to an end, there are rumours various franchise offshoots are in the works – with Comer previously stating that the writers were “keeping their options open”.