‘Killing Eve’ season four set to begin filming this summer

The fourth season of BBC drama Killing Eve is set to begin filming this coming summer, it is being reported.

The show’s season three finale aired in June last year, but after a number of productions were put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic there was no certainty as to when the Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer-starring drama would return.

Yesterday (January 14), it was reported that the cast and crew working on Killing Eve had been told to wait “until there is more certainty about filming safely”.

A source reportedly told The Sun: “It’s frustrating for everyone in the industry now and Jodie will be feeling that too.

“She’s more killing time than Killing Eve right now, as both the cast and crew of that and Matilda have been told to stand down until there is more certainty about filming safely.”

However, the show’s producers have now assured fans that there is currently no delay in production. “Killing Eve has not been postponed,” they told Metro UK, “but is scheduled to film in Summer 2021 as planned.”

Last year, Killing Eve was criticised for the lack of diversity in its writers’ room.

It came after one of the show’s writers took to Twitter to post a Zoom screenshot of the writing team celebrating after they had finished penning the fourth season.

“15 weeks later, it’s the final day of the Killing Eve writers room,” Kayleigh Llewellyn wrote in a since deleted tweet, sharing the image of nine writers who were all white.

Meanwhile, Killing Eve star Sandra Oh is set to star in a new supernatural horror movie, produced by Sam Raimi.

Umma, the Korean word for mother, will see Oh playing a woman called Amanda, who lives on a farm in America.