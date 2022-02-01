‘Killing Eve’ season four trailer promises more murders

The official trailer for season four of Killing Eve has just been released – check it out below.

The brand new clip teases the return of the hit BBC drama in the US later this month, as Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer reprise their roles as Eve and Villanelle one more time.

Season four of Killing Eve will also star Adeel Akhtar and Call My Agent! star Camille Cottin who both feature in the trailer.

You can watch it below:

The first two episodes of Killing Eve season four will air on BBC America on February 27 before streaming on iPlayer in the UK directly afterwards.

According to Deadline, the final season will see Eve (Oh), Villanelle (Comer), and Carolyn (Fiona Shaw) “in very different places.” Eve is now on a revenge mission, while Carolyn will continue to chase down the assassination organisation The Twelve.

Last year, a number of spin-off projects were teased by BBC America, although no specific details were released.

Announcing the final season of the show, Comer said in 2021: “Killing Eve has been the most extraordinary journey and one that I will be forever grateful for.

“Thank you to all the fans who’ve supported us throughout and come along for the ride. Although all good things come to an end, it’s not over yet. We aim to make this one to remember.”

Killing Eve returns for its final season on February 27 in the US, before arriving in the UK soon after.