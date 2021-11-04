‘Killing Eve’ should end before they’re “kicked out the door”, says Jodie Comer

Killing Eve star Jodie Comer has discussed the series’ impending conclusion, saying she’d prefer the show ended on a “good note” rather than “going on and on”.

Filming on the fourth season began in early October, with the final episodes of Villanelle (Jodie Comer) and Eve’s (Sandra Oh) psychopathic spy antics set to air next year.

Speaking to Harper’s Bazaar, Comer said she was trying to avoid thinking about the show’s final bow.

Advertisement

“I’m trying not to think about it too much, honestly,” Comer said. “It’s sad, you know? I’ve been with this character for a really, really long time.

“I would rather we ended on a good note and kept our integrity, instead of going on and on, and being kicked out the door.”

As for Comer’s future beyond Killing Eve, the actress said she hoped to work with French film director and screenwriter Julia Ducournau on a science-fiction project, who won the Palme d’Or for thriller Titane at this year’s Cannes Film Festival.

“I’d love to do some very grounded sci-fi and I really, really want to work with Julia Ducournau,” Comer added. “What I love about her is that she clearly has such a distinct voice and her films are so unexpected.”

While Killing Eve is coming to an end, there’s rumours various franchise offshoots are in the works – with Comer previously stating that the writers were “keeping their options open”.

Advertisement

Asked if the idea of a movie had been floated around, Comer said: “I don’t think so. I think they’re kind of keeping their options open, like who knows what the future holds.

“But for sure the thing I will miss the most is not having to apologise – all the mischief I get away with, there’s something so fun about that.”

Sex Education’s Laura Neal is the lead writer and executive producer on the fourth season, along with Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Sandra Oh, Sally Woodward Gentle, Lee Morris, Gina Minagacci and Damon Thomas.