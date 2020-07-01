‘Killing Eve’ boss on all-white writers’ room: “We need to do better”

Killing Eve executive producer Sally Woodward Gentle has responded to criticism levelled at the show’s all-white writers’ room.

The discussion was sparked by a photo posted by writer Kayleigh Llewellyn, in which every season 4 writer on the Zoom call was white.

As part of the SeriesFest virtual panel Killing Eve: Behind the Lens, Gentle acknowledged the problem and said the situation is “not good enough.”

“The make-up of the room should be more racially diverse than it is, and we’re really aware of that and I take full responsibility for it,” she said.

“You look at that room and it’s full of brilliant female writers, we’ve got a really strong LGBTQ contingent, but it’s not good enough and we need to do better.”

She continued: “And we’ve all had long talks and lots of soul-searching and we can come up with excuses, we can come up with platitudes, we can talk about the people that we’ve spoken about in the past, but we’ve got to do better. All of our writers know we’ve got to do better.

“But also, the production from the ground up – the entire production – we’re looking at in terms of how we can make concrete change, because it’s incredibly important to us and it’s got to be change that lasts and is effective.”

“I think this is an extraordinary moment, and we’ve got to make a difference. It’s not good enough.”

Sandra Oh, who plays Eve opposite Jodie Comer’s Villanelle in the show, had previously said in conversation with Kerry Washington for Variety: “The development of people behind the camera is very slow in the UK,” she said. “Sometimes it would be me and 75 white people.”

‘Killing Eve’ is streaming on BBC iPlayer now