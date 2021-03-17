‘Killing Eve’ to end with fourth season in 2022 but spin-offs are in the works

The fourth season of BBC drama Killing Eve will be the last and it is coming in 2022, it has been confirmed.

It was previously announced that the show would begin filming again this summer after a number of productions were put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But a tweet from the drama series’ official twitter account has confirmed it will be released in 2022 and it will be the last.

Sex Education’s Laura Neal will be the lead writer executive producer of the fourth season, along with Phoebe Waller-Bridge, star Sandra Oh, Sally Woodward Gentle, Lee Morris, Gina Mingacci and Damon Thomas.

According to Deadline, despite the show coming to an end, BBC America is developing a number of potential spin-offs, although no specific details on what they will be, has been revealed.

“Killing Eve has been the most extraordinary journey and one that I will be forever grateful for,” said the show’s star Jodie Comer. “Thank you to all the fans who’ve supported us throughout and come along for the ride. Although all good things come to an end, it’s not over yet. We aim to make this one to remember.”

“Killing Eve has been one of my greatest experiences and I look forward to diving back into Eve’s remarkable mind soon,” added Sandra Oh. “I’m so grateful for all cast and crew who have brought our story to life and to the fans who have joined us and will be back for our exciting and unpredictable fourth and final season.”

Meanwhile, Oh is set to star in a new supernatural horror movie, produced by Sam Raimi.

