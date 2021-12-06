Kim Dickens is set to return to Fear The Walking Dead as a regular in season eight.

The actress’ character Madison Clark played a central role in the early seasons of The Walking Dead spin-off although was presumed dead after sacrificing herself to a hoard of walkers in season four.

It has now been confirmed by AMC that the series had been renewed for season eight, with Dickens back as a regular. She will make her official return in the second half of season seven next year.

“If there were a Mt. Deadmore, Kim Dickens’ face would be on it. Madison Clark is a foundational character to TWDU — heroic, complex, an everyperson who becomes a warrior and then a force of benevolence,” said The Walking Dead content chief Scott M. Gimple.

“Kim Dickens’ raw talent, strength and brilliance will electrify TWDU once more and we couldn’t be luckier to have her back.”

The details of how Clark will re-enter the show remain under wraps, and while her apparent death was never seen on-screen it was later officially confirmed that the character had died. Fans will naturally be curious as to how she will return.

At the time of her exit, the actress admitted to The Hollywood Reporter that she was “disappointed” to be leaving, saying: “They saw what I disagreed with about it. But it was always a respectful conversation.

“There were a few conversations, and they were always respectful, but they were heartfelt. I definitely spoke my mind. I was not in any way battling them though, ever. It’s ultimately the writers’ and producers’ decision in television.”

The return comes after fans previously theorised that Clark could be coming back, with a social media campaign called #BringBackMadison even emerging.

Responding to the theories, executive producer Michael E. Satrazemis said earlier this year: “You can’t [ignore fan reactions]. You can’t [ignore fan reactions]. I mean, I have an Instagram and I put out a photo every episode to thank people and you get responses.

“So I read them, I try not to take things too hard one way or the other, and everyone’s really pretty pleasant.”

He went on to say: “I do get the people that will say ‘bring Madison back’ five times in a row. There’s a huge group and she’s a very important and strong character and I get it. I understand, but all of it’s kind of flattering to me.”