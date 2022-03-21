Kim Hee-sun underwent a “huge visual transformation” for ‘Tomorrow’, says director

Director Kim Tae-yoon of upcoming K-drama Tomorrow has shared his thoughts on actress Kim Hee-sun’s transformation for the new series.

In an interview with iMBC, directors Kim Tae-yoon and Sung Chi-wook opened up about the actors and characters in upcoming fantasy series. The duo emphasised the importance of remaining faithful to the show’s source material, a popular webtoon series of the same name, in their stylistic choices.

“Kim Hee-sun underwent a huge visual transformation for Tomorrow,” said Tae-yoon, who singled out the 44-year-old star, as translated by Soompi. The veteran actress, who has sported long, dark hair in many of her roles throughout her career, had cut her hair short and dyed it pink for her role as the grim reaper Goo-ryeon in the upcoming series.

“I want to applaud that courage. It was to the extent where the writer of the original webtoon was shocked and satisfied after seeing [her look],” Tae-yoon added.

Tomorrow also stars SF9 member Rowoon as its main character Choi Joon-woong. The series begins when he meets two angels of death – Goo-ryeon (Hee-sun) and Kim Ryoong-goo (Yoon Ji-on of Jirisan) – on one faithful night. The pair then recruit Joon-woong to join their crisis management team as they work to save suicidal people.

The series is helmed by directors Kim Tae-yoon and Sung Chi-wook, and marks the former’s small-screen debut after over a decade of working in the film industry. Meanwhile, Sung had previously directed the 2020 fantasy series Kairos.

Tomorrow is set to premiere on March 25 at 10PM KST on MBC, as well as globally on Netflix.