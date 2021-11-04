Kim Jong-kook, HaHa and Ji Suk-jin to star in ‘Running Man’ spin-off

Original Running Man cast members Kim Jong-kook, HaHa and Ji Suk-jin have been confirmed to return for the show’s upcoming Disney+ spin-off.

Disney+ announced earlier today (November 4) in a statement to News1 that the forthcoming spin-off series of the original SBS variety series Running Man, titled Outrun By Running Man, will be unveiled before the year’s end.

Three of the show’s original cast – Kim Jong-kook, HaHa and Ji Suk-jin – will be returning to star in the spin-off, alongside different guest stars every episode. The show is said to provide “new entertainment with unique subjects and upgraded missions that have not been shown before”, per Soompi.

Advertisement

The news of the Running Man spin-off was first teased early last month, when it was reported that it would be part of a slew of new original series and programmes for the beginning of Disney+ in South Korea.

Further details regarding the programme’s exact release date, trailer and more have yet to be disclosed, but are expected to be released in the weeks leading up to Disney+’s South Korean launch.

Disney+ also previously unveiled the full cast of its upcoming Korean series Rookies, starring K-pop idol Kang Daniel. The series will also feature A Piece Of Your Mind’s Chae Soo-bin.

The romantic police comedy will also feature a number of actors in supporting roles, including True Beauty’s Park Yoo-na and Crash Landing On You’s Lee Shin-young. Joining them will be former Tiny-G member Min Do-hee.