Kim Kardashian is “shockingly great” in ‘American Horror Story’, fans say

Kim Kardashian has mostly received praise following her debut in American Horror Story: Delicate.

In the horror anthology show’s twelfth season, the reality star plays Siobhan Corbyn, who is the publicist and best friend of actress Anna Victoria Alcott (Emma Roberts).

This season is the first without series co-creator Ryan Murphy as showrunner, with Halley Feiffer taking over. It’s based on author Danielle Valentine’s book Delicate Condition, which follows a woman who is convinced a sinister figure is trying to stop her from becoming pregnant.

After the first two episodes debuted this month in the US on FX, fans have largely shared their surprise at Kardashian’s acting skills. One viewer on X (fka Twitter) wrote: “Wait… Kim Kardashian may be my favourite part of the new AHS. And I’m not ashamed of this admission.”

Another added: “FINALLY feels like AHS again! Really enjoying this season! And Kim Kardashian is shockingly great!”

Not everyone however is sold, with some saying Kardashian “can not act” and that she’s “emotionless”. You can check out more reactions below.

If no one else will say it I will, @KimKardashian is killing it this season of AHS! Haters stay mad 😁 — Samoosas and Chill (MD) (@samoosasnchill) September 28, 2023

Wait…Kim Kardashian may be my favorite part of the new #AHS. And I'm not ashamed of this admission. — Damian Holbrook (@damianholbrook) September 23, 2023

the emmys when they saw kim kardashian in ahs pic.twitter.com/NYCgNWOWwA — ✨ (@magdalenepop) September 21, 2023

Kim Kardashian's first sentence in AHS being "suck my clit" was an experience — chris (@chrishxms) September 22, 2023

FINALLY feels like AHS again! Really enjoying this season! And @KimKardashian is shockingly great! 👏👏👏 #AHSDelicate — Tim Hollamby (@timmah731) September 28, 2023

The new AHS episode was sooo good but Kim Kardashian is so emotionless whenever she talks she’s kinda boring pic.twitter.com/PQSawAv7aT — 🍓Efrain🍓 (@fa99uette) September 22, 2023

Kim Kardashian acting is pretty good on AHS the only problem is I see her as…Kim kardashian lol I wish they made her character look less like her. — Aries Groove ♈️ (@KoolKidDave) September 28, 2023

In a behind-the-scenes teaser for the season, Kardashian described taking on the role as an opportunity to “grow” and challenge herself.

“This show is so different and scary,” she said in the clip. “Anytime you try something, you just have to have the intention of growing and challenging yourself, and then you just kinda release and have fun.”

Aside from starring in reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians, her past acting credits include 2008’s Disaster Movie, Temptation: Confessions Of A Marriage Counselor and 2021’s PAW Patrol: The Movie.

American Horror Story: Delicate airs weekly on Wednesdays in the US on FX. A UK release date has yet to be announced.