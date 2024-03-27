Kim Soo-hyun reportedly paid US$3.7million for ‘Queen of Tears’

South Korean actor Kim Soo-hyun was reportedly paid US$3.7million for his role in the ongoing K-drama, Queen of Tears.

Today (March 27), Hankook Ilbo via The Korea Times reported that Kim Soo-hyun was paid about KRW300million per episode of his new K-drama series, Queen of Tears. That comes to a total of about KRW5billion over the show’s 16-episode run.

According to the news outlet, the actor’s salary for the new K-drama is lower than the KRW500million he was reportedly paid for the 2021 series One Ordinary Day. The figure for Queen of Tears is also significantly lower than the KRW800million he was rumoured to have been paid.



The Korea Times also reports that the actor’s lower-than-expected salary might signal “a potential shift in the dynamics of actor remuneration, as production companies are facing escalating production costs”.

Kim Soo-hyun himself, his management agency and the show’s production company have not commented on the actor’s salary for Queen of Tears.

The K-drama, which debuted March 9 on Netflix and South Korean TV network tvN, centres around a couple (Kim Soo-hyun and Kim Ji-won) whose seemingly perfect relationship is on its last legs until a crisis shakes up the status quo.

In other news, the actor also recently denied dating rumours with controversial actress Kim Sae-ron. The speculations came shortly after the latter posted a selfie of herself and Kim Soo-hyun on Instagram Stories.