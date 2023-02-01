‘King Of The Hill’ revival series in the works at Hulu

A reboot of King Of The Hill is officially underway at Hulu.

The streaming service has green-lit a revival series of the animated comedy, with original creators Mike Judge and Greg Daniels set to return and executive produce.

The reboot will be helmed by showrunner Saladin Patterson (The Wonder Years), with original cast members Kathy Najimy, Stephen Root, Pamela Adlon, Johnny Hardwick and Lauren Tom all set to return.

Daniels and Judge previously confirmed they were working on a reboot last year, but now the series will officially be released.

Craig Erwich, president at ABC Entertainment and Hulu, said (via The Hollywood Reporter): “We are all so excited to welcome back Hank, Peggy and Bobby, and to see what they have to say about the world we live in and continue the conversations we began years ago.

“This show has all of the perfect ingredients to meet this moment in animation at Hulu, and we’re so thankful to be having those conversations alongside this talented group.”

King Of The Hill aired for 13 seasons from 1997 to 2010. The series followed the Hill family, comprised of propane salesman Hank Hill, his wife Peggy, their son Bobby and Peggy’s niece Luanne, along with other residents in the fictional city of Arlen, Texas.

The show is the latest animated series to be revived in recent years, following Futurama and Beavis and Butt-Head.

A release date for the King Of The Hill reboot has yet to be announced.