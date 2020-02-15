Kiss my face! ‘This Time With Alan Partridge’ confirmed for second series

Alan Partridge‘s new TV show This Time will be returning for a second season, star Steve Coogan has confirmed.

The show, which debuted last year, sees Alan stepping in at the last minute to host the BBC weekly magazine show alongside Jennie Gresham.

The show’s creators said “the door’s not shut” with regards to a second series last year, and Coogan has now confirmed that a return is indeed on the way.

Advertisement

“There’ll be another series of This Time in the next 12 months,” he told Zoe Ball on her Radio 2 breakfast show.

“It was never intended to definitely be a one series thing with a huge catastrophe at the end, that’d be too similar to what’s gone before with Alan,” writers told Digital Spy last year.

An NME review of This Time With Alan Partridge said the show was “among his finest outings to date.”

Nick Reilly added: “Alan Partridge might have left the BBC under a cloud of shame, but his return is the complete opposite. It’s a slice of comedic gold and an early contender for the funniest show of the year. Back of the net.”

Advertisement

Steve Coogan recently revealed that The Trip To Greece, the latest edition of his show The Trip alongside Rob Brydon, will be the final edition of the series.

He’s also set to explore the #MeToo era in a new Channel 4 comedy drama called Chivalry.