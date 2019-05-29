Kit Harington checks into “wellness retreat” to work on personal issues

Get well soon, Kit!

Game Of Thrones star Kit Harington has checked into a “wellness retreat” in the US to reportedly seek treatment for alcohol use and stress.

The British star, who shot to fame for his role as John Snow, is believed to have entered the Prive-Swiss wellness retreat in Connecticut last month, the New York Post reports.

Harington is believed to have checked himself into the luxury clinic only weeks before the show aired its last ever episode on May 19.

A representative for Harington confirmed in a statement: “Kit has decided to utilise this break in his schedule as an opportunity to spend some time at a wellness retreat to work on some personal issues.”

According to the New York Post, Harington is undergoing treatment after being affected by the end of Game of Thrones, some eight years after the fantasy show first aired on HBO.

In April, Harington admitted having a “full-on breakdown” while filming some of the show’s pivotal final scenes.

“”My final day of shooting, I felt fine… I felt fine… I felt fine… then I went to do my last shots and started hyperventilating a bit,” he told Esquire.

“Then they called ‘wrap’ and I just f****** broke down. It was this onslaught of relief and grief about not being able to do this again”.

A recent Game of Thrones documentary also showed his emotional reaction upon learning that Jon Snow murders Daenerys Targaryen in the show’s finale.