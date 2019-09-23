Some fans might advise him against ever doing so

Kit Harington still hasn’t watched the final season of Game Of Thrones, the actor has admitted.

The hit HBO series came to an end earlier this year with its eighth and final series concluding in May.

Speaking to reporters backstage at the 2019 Emmys last night (September 22), the actor – who played Jon Snow in the show – was asked about the backlash to the final season. “I still haven’t seen the show,” he replied. “So that’s how I dealt with that controversy. I haven’t seen the final season.”

Harington continued to defend the programme, saying: “I know what it took to shoot it and it was hard and everyone put their love and effort into it. I think for us, we knew what we were doing was right, story-wise. And we knew that it was right for the characters because we lived with them for 10 years. So the controversy, for us, didn’t really affect us.”

Earlier this year, over one million fans signed a petition demanding for the final season of GoT to be remade with new writers at the helm.

Game Of Thrones led the pack at the 2019 Emmys with 32 nominations in total, including Harington in the running for Best Actor in a Drama. He lost out to Pose’s Billy Porter but the show picked up two awards on the night – Best Drama and Best Supporting Actor in a Drama for Peter Dinklage.

Halsey performed at the awards ceremony, singing Cyndi Lauper’s ‘Time After Time’ as departed icons of film and television were remembered during the In Memoriam segment.

Meanwhile, a second Game Of Thrones prequel has reportedly been ordered by HBO. According to sources, the new series would take place 300 years before the hit show and would focus on Fire & Blood, author George R.R. Martin’s book about the Targaryens.