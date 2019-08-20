"She did it all on her own. It had nothing to do with Jon."

Game of Thrones star Kit Harington has rubbished a “crap” theory that speculated about Jon Snow’s role in killing The Night King.

The show’s final season was defined by the villain’s dramatic death. He met his end after being stabbed by Arya Stark’s Valyrian steel dagger during the Battle of Winterfell, annihilating his army of the dead in the process.

But Harington has now dismissed a theory which states that Jon Snow could be heard shouting words of wisdom in the background.

When asked by The Hollywood Reporter if the idea was “flatly ridiculous”, the actor replied: “Yeah, come on. What, the big man goes and tells the little girl to go and [do it]? No thanks. That’s crap. She did it all on her own. It had nothing to do with Jon.”

He also admitted his shock after learning that Jon would stab Daenerys to death, following her descent into tyranny.

“I was completely surprised by it even though you can kind of see the path through the season of how it was getting there – and even the previous couple of seasons before that, once you can look back,’ he continued. ‘But it was still a big shock to me,” he said.

This comes after Harington joked he was “pissed off” that Jon Snow didn’t get the chance to kill The Night King.