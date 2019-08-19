"It was horrific. It's not acting at all. It is not acting, it never will be acting."

Kit Harington has revealed that he was “slightly pissed off” he didn’t get the chance to kill The Night King in the final season of Game of Thrones.

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the Jon Snow star also admitted that he hated filming the scenes that required him to ride a dragon.

But when it came to his own ending, Harington said he was pleased that Jon had headed back to the North to leave Bran behind as King – despite huge divisions among fans.

As for the dragon scenes, he claimed that they proved tougher to film than some of the show’s landmark battles. While Emilia Clarke, who played Mother Of Dragons Daenerys Targaryen, had been “moaning about it for seasons”, he said he only realised that she wasn’t exaggerating when it came to shooting the scenes himself.

“I was on the back of that buck [the rig used for filming the scenes] for longer than we filmed the entire ‘Battle of the Bastards’,” Harington said. “Emilia had been moaning about it for seasons, and I was like, ‘Yeah, yeah, yeah. Whatever. You have not been through the mud in Northern Ireland. A buck in a nice warm room? Boo hoo’.

“But she was absolutely right. It was horrific. It’s not acting at all. It is not acting, it never will be acting, and it is not what I’d signed up for… It is very uncomfortable as a man.”

Describing his reaction to Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) killing the Night King in one of the show’s most dramatic scenes, he admitted: “I was a bit pissed off, only because I wanted to kill the Night King!

“I think I felt like everyone else did, in that it had been set up for a long time, and then I didn’t get to do it. But I was so happy for Maisie and Arya. I was secretly like, ‘I wanted to do that!'”

“But it was a really great twist, and it tied up Maisie’s journey in a really beautiful way. Over the seasons, we’ve seen her build up these skills to become this hardened assassin, and she uses it all to kill our main antagonist.”

