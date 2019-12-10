Kit Harrington reacts to lone ‘Game Of Thrones’ Golden Globe nomination: “I’m the loner Throner”

Kit Harington has shared his thoughts on being the only Game of Thrones actor nominated for a Golden Globe award next year.

Harington, who portrayed Jon Snow in the hit HBO fantasy drama, is also the only person representing the show in the upcoming awards held on January 5, 2020. The series’ eighth and final season, which aired earlier this year, did not receive a nod in any other category.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter Harington said: “I didn’t expect to be nominated. I thought the show might be, but I was just at home, learning lines, and then my publicists called. It was very unexpected and wonderful.”

The 31-year-old actor has been nominated for Best Actor alongside Brian Cox (Succession), Rami Malek (Mr Robot), Tobias Menzies (The Crown) and Billy Porter (Pose).

Harington added: “Every time I go to say goodbye to this show, something comes along that reminds me of the story of it. This is one of those moments. I have to say thanks to the HFPA for nominating me. We spent a lot of years with this thing.”

The Best Actor in a Television Series (Drama) award is Harington’s first Golden Globe nomination.

“I loved every moment of [Game of Thrones],” he added. “I loved the character. It’s a weird feeling, but I feel kind of happy for him [Jon Snow], the character, if that makes sense.”

Game of Thrones has received seven other Golden Globe nominations in the past. Peter Dinklage (who portrayed Tyrion Lannister) won the Best Supporting Actor gong at the 69th awards ceremony held in 2012.

Its concluding series proved divisive among fans and critics alike, with an online petition for HBO to remake it signed by more than one million people.