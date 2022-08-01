KJ Apa ditches ‘Riverdale’ red hair as season six wraps

KJ Apa has shaved off his dyed red hair as the sixth season of Riverdale comes to an end.

The actor, best known for playing Archie Andrews in The CW series, shared a photo of his new buzzcut on Instagram ahead of the finale on July 31.

In the caption, Apa wrote: “Reset. One Fast Move.”

His Riverdale co-star Marisol Nichols, who plays Hermione Lodge, replied: “Love!”

“No more Archie, this is KJ,” a fan wrote with laughing emojis.

The actor’s new haircut is for upcoming motorcycle racing film One Fast Move, directed by Kelly Blatz. In the film, Apa plays a dishonourably discharged soldier who seeks out his estranged father for assistance in pursuing his motorcycle racing dream.

Speaking to US Weekly, Apa previously said he’s looking forward to abandoning the red hair altogether. Asked what we won’t miss about the show, he replied: “I’m not gonna miss the red hair. I’m not gonna miss dyeing my hair every week, bleaching my hair.”

Riverdale will officially come to an end after season seven, The CW confirmed in May this year. The seventh and final season will debut in 2023.

Speaking about the show’s end, Mark Pedowitz, The CW chairman and CEO, said: “I’m a big believer in giving series that have long runs an appropriate sendoff. We want to make sure it goes out the right way.”