Kristen Bell to return as narrator of HBO’s ‘Gossip Girl’ spin-off

Good news, Upper East Siders

Kristen Bell will reprise her role as narrator in the upcoming Gossip Girl spin-off.

Bell gave voice to the teen drama’s titular anonymous blogger in the series’ original run from 2007 to 2012. According to The Hollywood Reporter, she will return for HBO Max’s remake. “Kristen Bell has always been and will always be the voice of Gossip Girl,” the producers of the new series said in a statement on Thursday (November 7).

In July, Warner Media announced that a Gossip Girl update would be coming to its streaming site HBO Max. The new series will be helmed by the show’s original creative team, which includes creators Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage, and writer Joshua Safran.

The spin-off will take place eight years after the adventures of Serena van der Woodsen (played by Blake Lively), Blair Waldorf (Leighton Meester), Chuck Bass (Ed Westwick) and Nate Archibald (Chace Crawford) have concluded, introducing a new generation of New York private school teens to the Gossip Girl site.

“The prestige series will address just how much social media – and the landscape of New York itself – has changed in the intervening years,” Safran told THR of the reboot. A premiere date for the upcoming series has yet to be confirmed.

Bell is the first actor from the original line-up confirmed to return. Meanwhile, Crawford recently expressed interest in starring in the spin-off. “No one called me, I was really upset about it,” he joked during an interview. “No, no, I’m teasing. It’s great! I could maybe come back and play a father or something. It’d be nice.”

Last month, it was announced that another popular ’90s teen drama, Clueless, is being rebooted once again for a new TV series.