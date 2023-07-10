Kristen Bell’s star-studded dinner party photo goes viral

A star-studded dinner party photo shared by The Good Place star Kristen Bell has gone viral.

In an Instagram post on Friday (July 7), Bell uploaded a selection of photos captured in Swan Valley, Idaho, which included a dinner party shot featuring a bunch of celebrities.

The photo includes Friends stars Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox, Bell’s husband Dax Shepard, Severance actor Adam Scott, Jason Bateman, John Mulaney and Olivia Munn.

The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon can also be seen at the end of the table, alongside Jimmy Kimmel and CNN anchor Jake Tapper. In response to the photo, Tapper wrote: “Excited to join your new cult.”

The group shot was taken at South Fork Lodge, which Kimmel bought in 2020.

Sharing the photo on Twitter, one user wrote: “This photo from Kristen Bell’s dinner party gets increasingly WTF as you go down the table.”

this photo from kristen bell’s dinner party gets increasingly WTF as you go down the table pic.twitter.com/eoG73TS3FI — Cole Delbyck (@coledelbyck) July 7, 2023

“Kristen bell’s vacation dinner party guest list is making my brain combust like what the,” another wrote.

Fallon and Kimmel’s late-night talk shows have been pulled off air due to the ongoing Hollywood writers’ strike, which began on May 2. Recently, production on the third season of The White Lotus was also delayed by the strike.

You can check out a list of affected shows and movies here.