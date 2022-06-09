Kristen Stewart announces casting call for “super gay ghost-hunting” reality series

Kristen Stewart has announced a casting call for a “super gay ghost-hunting” reality series.

The Spencer actress recently took to social media to announce the new project, calling on all ghost hunters and mediums to audition for the upcoming show.

“I am scarily excited to announce that I’m teaming up with Scout, the producers of Queer Eye, Legendary and The Hype on the most gayest, most funnest, most titillating queer ghost-hunting show ever,” says Stewart in an Instagram video shared by her hairstylist and friend CJ Romero.

“We need to find the most incredible LGBTQ+ ghost hunters, paranormal specialists, mediums, psychics, investigators who will lead the pack on this super gay ghost-hunting adventure.”

Those from the LGBTQ+ community who seek to apply for the show can visit this website and fill out a questionnaire, where they’ll be asked about their experiences with paranormal activity.

Stewart first announced that she was working on the reality series in an interview with The New Yorker back in 2021.

“Gay people love pretty things,” she said at the time. “So we are aiming for a richness.” The actress also described the project as “a paranormal romp in a queer space.”

An official title for the project or how it will be formatted is yet to be revealed.

Stewart recently appeared in David Cronenberg’s new horror film Crimes of the Future, which reportedly sparked walkouts in the first five minutes – due to the gory scenes – when screened at the Cannes Film Festival in May.

Addressing the audience reaction, Stewart told Vulture: “Before the credits lifted, it was dead silent. I was like, ‘Ooh, people don’t know how to feel. They don’t know if they should clap or not.’

“I felt like it was the fuckin’ Will Smith moment where everyone was like, ‘Yes? No? No. Okay, actually no!’ Like do people have to look to their left and right to see if people like it before they clap?

“It’s a lot to take on at first, I guess. But to me, the movie is so simply sweet. Yes, we’re barrelling towards certain death, for sure. But there’s a delicacy to the movie that, even in the gory stuff, I was really bewitched by it. Everyone talking about walking out and how intense it was. I was like, ‘It’s not intense! It’s really beautiful.’”

Crimes Of The Future stars Viggo Mortensen and Léa Seydoux as performance artists who grow and remove organs onstage in front of a live audience. Despite the apparent walkouts, the film received a six-minute standing ovation during the closing credits, according to Deadline.