Kristin Scott Thomas has revealed that her one-episode turn in Fleabag was “probably the happiest” moment of her career.

The actress, who is promoting her new Netflix film Rebecca, told NME in a video interview that she was “really, really pleased” Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge called her up for a role.

“I was a huge Fleabag fan…I thought it’s a work of total genius,” Thomas told NME. So when she wrote to me to ask me to do it, I think that was probably the happiest I’ve ever been.”

Advertisement

Thomas portrayed Belinda in season two episode three of Fleabag, which aired last year. Belinda is a successful businesswoman who meets Fleabag (Phoebe Waller-Bridge) at an awards ceremony presented by Fleabag’s sister, Claire. The pair have a profound conversation at a bar about female pain.

The actress plays Mrs Danvers in Rebecca, a new adaptation of Daphne du Maurier’s romantic thriller, directed by Ben Wheatley.

In a three-star review of the movie, NME‘s Alex Flood wrote: “mediocrity is this Netflix murder mystery’s greatest crime”, adding that the modern remake is “frustratingly fine – and when there are so many other, better versions of this story available [it’s] not quite good enough.

“With five films, seven TV shows and a host of radio dramas out there already, Rebecca probably doesn’t need another adaptation. Yet remarkably, Daphne du Maurier’s 1938 gothic romance is still popular 80 years after it first found a place on the nation’s bookshelf. Ben Wheatley’s new Netflix take isn’t the best version you’ll see, but it’s also not the worst.”

Advertisement

NME also spoke to Rebecca stars Lily James and Armie Hammer in a video interview, which you can watch here.