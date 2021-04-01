Kyle MacLachlan hints he’ll appear in David Lynch’s ‘Wisteria’

Twin Peaks star Kyle MacLachlan has hinted that he’s set to be involved in Wisteria, the reported new project from his frequent collaborator David Lynch.

It was first reported last year that Lynch was working on the new project with his frequent collaborator Sabrina S. Sutherland on board to produce.

At the same time, industry trade publication Production Weekly reported that the project will start shooting in May 2021, and MacLachlan has potentially dropped a huge hint regarding his involvement in the project.

The actor shared a photo on Instagram this week (March 29) of a purple wisteria plant, nodding to the reported title of the project (which has also at points gone by Unrecorded Night) and adding the hashtag #wisteria for good measure. “Beeutiful,” he wrote.

See the post below.

While Lynch has not made a feature film since Inland Empire in 2006, the director has been busy in recent years with the third season of Twin Peaks in 2017 and short film What Did Jack Do? in 2019.

The news of Wisteria came after Lynch previously revealed that he probably would have been working on a new film if the COVID-19 pandemic didn’t happen.

Elsewhere, during lockdown Lynch launched a new daily video series from his Los Angeles studio. What Is David Working on Today? is a largely self-explanatory series, in which he gives fans daily insights into his creative process.

The lauded director also took the opportunity to revive his notorious weather reports series, which he first began in the mid-2000s.

The director also shared a new short film on his YouTube channel last May, an animation called Fire (Pozar). The film was written, directed and animated by Lynch, and has been in the works since 2015. Marek Zebrowski, who has previously worked with the filmmaker, composed music for it.