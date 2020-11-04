Kyle MacLachlan puts ‘Twin Peaks’ spin on Fleetwood Mac ‘Dreams’ challenge

Twin Peaks star Kyle MacLachlan has shared his take on the recent Fleetwood Mac ‘Dreams’ challenge.

The viral craze started after TikTok user Doggface208 (real name Nathan Apodaca) shared a clip of himself skateboarding and drinking Ocean Spray Cran-Raspberry Juice while listening to the Fleetwood Mac classic.

A number of stars have since recreated Apodaca’s video, including Stevie Nicks, Lindsey Buckingham, Mick Fleetwood, Wiz Khalifa, and even Adam Sandler’s dog.

Kyle MacLachlan is the latest celebrity to join the craze, sharing a clip of himself taking part on Monday (November 2). Whether he is skateboarding is unclear, but the clip sees the actor rolling down a street as ‘Dreams’ can be heard faintly playing in the background.

Instead of Cran-Raspberry juice, MacLachlan sips from a Twin Peaks mug, later mouthing the song’s lyrics into his voice recorder like his much-loved Twin Peaks character Agent Dale Cooper.

You can watch the clip below:

Earlier this year, it was revealed that the murder that inspired Twin Peaks is set to be the focus of an upcoming new documentary and non-fiction book.

Hazel Drew was killed in Sand Lake, New York in 1908 and it was the circumstances of her death that provided the basis of the story for the hit TV series.

Now, Drew’s murder will be explored in Blonde, Beautiful And Dead: The Murder Mystery That Inspired Twin Peaks.

According to production company Metabook Entertainment, it will “investigate the secrets, corruption and gender politics one small-town community tried to keep buried” in the wake of the young woman’s death.

Meanwhile, Twin Peaks actor Clark Middleton died last month at the age of 63 from West Nile Virus. His passing was confirmed by his wife, Elissa Middleton.