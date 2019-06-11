Kylie Jenner faces backlash for throwing ‘Handmaid’s Tale’ themed party

A little tone deaf?

Kylie Jenner has been criticised for holding a themed party for The Handmaid’s Tale, at which she and guests dressed up as characters.

Season three of the acclaimed show recently debuted to critical acclaim, but Jenner’s choice to hold a themed party she threw for her friend Anastasia Karanikolaou at the weekend, at which she and her friends dressed up The Handmaids, has attracted a backlash online.

The plot of the show is set in a dystopian future following a religious civil war where The Handmaids are a group of women who are raped and effectively made slaves to live a life of child-bearing servitude. In light of the current controversy surrounding abortion laws in the US, many have taken online to criticise Jenner’s decision to dress up as the subjects of the show and seemingly make light of their plight.

In posts shared to social media, Jenner even offered cocktails in the show’s dark theme, called “praise be vodka” and “under his eye tequila.”

“Why is Kylie Jenner having a Handmaids Tale party?” wrote one follower on Twitter. “She does realise it’s about rape and oppression… right?”

Another added: “Kylie Jenner hosting a Handmaid’s Tale themed birthday party is actually a perfect analogy for how rich people will be perfectly fine if Roe v. Wade is overturned. They’ll always find a way to afford and access abortion—low income folks won’t.”

On Instagram, one user added: “What Kylie is doing here demolish the point of the show, by reducing it to just a show, when what it really is, is a collection of human suffering. To see someone so privileged make light of those who are fighting to stay alive every single [day] is disheartening and equally disgusting.”

See more reactions below:

A similar backlash saw a US retailer remove a controversial Handmaid’s Tale costume from sale after receiving widespread criticism.

Yandy.com removed the costume from its site after it was branded “tone deaf” amidst accusations of “sexualising misogyny and rape.”

Referred to as the “Brave Red Maiden” costume, the product consisted of a red cape and white hat – the same one worn by the handmaids in Margaret Atwood’s novel The Handmaid’s Tale and the TV series it inspired

Speaking to NME about the abortion controversy in the US, Garbage singer Shirley Manson said: “A week after all of this came out, I just sat on the brink of tears all the time. Not for myself, but all of these young women. The stories that you hear in the Deep South of women who are 12-years-old, raped and carrying their rapist’s child to full term. Then they have to give the baby up.

“Does anybody who’s so called ‘pro-life’ understand what it’s like to bring a baby to full term and hand a baby over? That will fucking disturb the rest of your time on Earth. Who has the right to inflict that on anybody? I don’t get it. I don’t get it at all. This has been going on since Time Immemorial. It’s a desire to control women. How do you control women? You control them through their abilities to breed.”