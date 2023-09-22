Kylie Jenner’s lockscreen image with Timotheé Chalamet goes viral

Kylie Jenner’s lockscreen photo with Timotheé Chalamet has gone viral after it was spotted at Prada’s Milan fashion week.

The pair were recently seen together at Beyoncé‘s concert, and although neither star has confirmed their relationship status, Jenner’s lockscreen image on her phone seems to have offered some clarity.

READ MORE: What is Wonka about?

Advertisement

The reality star was pictured holding her phone at the fashion show on Thursday (September 21), with the screen facing the camera. Clearly visible on her lockscreen was a candid image of her and Chalamet’s faces cuddled up together. You can see a close-up in the second slide below.

The image of Jenner’s lockscreen has since gone viral, with thousands of social media users sharing the picture and creating memes about it.

Jenner’s surprise appearance at the Prada show comes days after a source told Entertainment Tonight that the reality star is feeling very secure in her relationship with Chalamet six months into dating.

After appearing together at Beyoncé’s concert, Jenner felt ready to go public “because she is confident and secure in their relationship”, the source said, adding that “[she] feels like she can be herself with him [and] really likes that”.

“[They] also connect on a deep level,” they explained. “Timothée is also a family man and they relate to each other about that. Kylie’s friends and family think Timothée is great and love seeing her happy.”

"Kylie Jenner appears to have a photo of her and Timothée Chalamet as her phone lockscreen." https://t.co/VV3nzTMJNV pic.twitter.com/12RfF171ep — Jake Kaplan 🪩 (@JakeKaplanNY) September 21, 2023

Advertisement

Yesterday, TMZ revealed footage of Chalamet being asked about his relationship with Jenner while out in Beverly Hills. The Dune star didn’t offer a response, but smiled after receiving the questions.

Chalamet is next set to appear in Wonka, which focuses on a young Willy Wonka and how he came to meet the Oompa Loompas before becoming the world’s greatest chocolatier. The film is currently set for a December 15, 2023 release date.