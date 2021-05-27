Lady Gaga has performed the memorable Friends song ‘Smelly Cat’ with Lisa Kudrow.

The song, first played by Kudrow’s character Phoebe Buffay in the beloved sitcom, was reworked alongside Gaga in Friends: The Reunion Special, which airs today (May 27).

The director and producer of the reunion special Ben Winston told Variety that he first pitched the idea to Kudrow, and that Gaga took little convincing.

“I said to Lisa, ‘Would you be prepared to sing it?’ And she was like, ‘Yeah, that would be fun,’” he explained.

“We went through a few names, and we both agreed that Gaga, if we could get her, would be the ultimate one because she associates with and feels close to Phoebe in so many ways, as Gaga says on the show. That was a really beautiful moment.

“And Lady Gaga jumped at the chance to do it.”

Winston went on to explain that the performance came together relatively quickly: “We sat there with the two guitars with Lisa and her, and worked it out there and then.”

In other Friends news, Freddie Prinze Jr recently revealed that Tom Hanks almost played Ross and Rachel’s male nanny Sandy.

“I wasn’t even supposed to be [Sandy], that was originally offered to Tom Hanks,” Prinze Jr said. “But he wasn’t gonna make it back from his film on time.

“So my agent called me and said, ‘Do you want to be on Friends?’ And I said, ‘Yeah, I’ll do an episode of Friends. That’ll be great.’ He said, ‘Yeah, it shoots tomorrow.’”

Friends: The Reunion Special is now streaming on NOW in the UK and HBO Max in the US.