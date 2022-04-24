‘Landscapers’ and ‘We Are Lady Parts’ lead BAFTA Television Craft Awards winners

Landscapers and We Are Lady Parts led the winners at the BAFTA Television Craft Awards 2022 tonight (April 24), which celebrates behind-the-scenes talent in the British TV industry.
The awards were given out at an in-person ceremony at London’s The Brewery – the TV Craft Awards’ first in-person ceremony since the pandemic.
The Sky Atlantic mini-series Landscapers and Channel 4 comedy-drama We Are Lady Parts both picked up three awards each. Landscapers was recognised for Original Music, Photography & Lighting: Fiction and Production Design.
We Are Lady Parts, meanwhile, picked up awards for Costume Design, Scripted Casting and Writer: Comedy for Nida Manzoor.
Other winners on the night included the hit Channel 4 series It’s A Sin (Director: Fiction, Editing: Fiction), Glastonbury Festival: Live at Worthy Farm (Directing: Multi-Camera) and The Witcher (Make Up & Hair Design, Special, Visual & Graphic Effects).
The full winners from the BAFTA Television Craft Awards 2022 are as follows:
Costume Design
PC Williams, We Are Lady Parts
Director: Factual
James Newton, Grenfell: The Untold Story
Director: Fiction
Peter Hoar, It’s A Sin
Director: Multi-Camera
Paul Dugdale, Glastonbury Festival: Live at Worthy Farm
Editing: Factual
Danny Collins, Mark Hammil, 9/11: Inside The President’s War Room
Editing: Fiction
Sarah Brewerton, It’s A Sin
Emerging Talent: Factual
Adam Brown (director), Into The Storm: Surfing To Survive
Emerging Talent: Fiction
Adjani Salmon (writer), Dreaming Whilst Black
Entertainment Craft Team
Nigel Catmur, Andy Deacon, Patrick Doherty, Kevin Duff, Simon Haw, Andrew Stokes, The British Legion Festival of Remembrance
Make Up & Hair Design
Barrie Gower, Sarah Gower, The Witcher
Original Music
Arthur Sharpe, Landscapers
Photography: Factual
James Incledon, Liverpool Narcos
Photography & Lighting
Erik Wilson, Landscapers
Production Design
Cristina Casali, Robert Wischhusen-Hayes, Fabrice Spelta, Landscapers
Scripted Casting
Aisha Bywaters, We Are Lady Parts
Sound: Factual
Stephen Griffiths, Andy Shelley, Nas Parkash, Dan Johnson, Tae Hak Kim, Claire Ellis, 1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything
Sound: Fiction
Sound Team, A Very British Scandal
Special, Visual & Graphic Effects
Dadi Einarsson, Gavin Round, Aleksandar Pejic, Oliver Cubbage, Stefano Pepin, Jet Omoshebi, The Witcher (Episode 1)
Titles & Graphic Identity
Tim Jones, James Cross, Fantasista Utamaro, Ron Chakraborty, Kenji Kawai, Factory Fifteen, Tokyo 2020
Writer: Comedy
Nida Manzoor, We Are Lady Parts
Writer: Drama
Kayleigh Llewellyn, In My Skin
The Television Craft Awards 2022 ceremony follows the main BAFTAs ceremony, which took place on March 13. Dune was the big winner at that ceremony, picking up five awards including for Cinematography, Special Visual Effects, and Sound.
In a five-star review of Landscapers – the true-crime drama about a woman who murdered her parents and buried them in the garden – NME said: “This is a tale that defies belief, but in the hands of Olivia Colman, David Thewlis, Ed Sinclair and director Will Sharpe it feels utterly real – and completely unmissable.”
Meanwhile, We Are Lady Parts follows an all-female Muslim punk band on their musical adventures. Writer Nida Manzoor shared why she wanted to create the show in an interview with NME last year. “I was seeing a lot of Muslim women in the mainstream media shown as oppressed or victims,” she said. “I wanted to write something that reflected who I am, the people I know and the women I love.”