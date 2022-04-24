‘Landscapers’ and ‘We Are Lady Parts’ lead BAFTA Television Craft Awards winners

Landscapers and We Are Lady Parts led the winners at the BAFTA Television Craft Awards 2022 tonight (April 24), which celebrates behind-the-scenes talent in the British TV industry.

The awards were given out at an in-person ceremony at London’s The Brewery – the TV Craft Awards’ first in-person ceremony since the pandemic.

The Sky Atlantic mini-series Landscapers and Channel 4 comedy-drama We Are Lady Parts both picked up three awards each. Landscapers was recognised for Original Music, Photography & Lighting: Fiction and Production Design.

We Are Lady Parts, meanwhile, picked up awards for Costume Design, Scripted Casting and Writer: Comedy for Nida Manzoor.

Other winners on the night included the hit Channel 4 series It’s A Sin (Director: Fiction, Editing: Fiction), Glastonbury Festival: Live at Worthy Farm (Directing: Multi-Camera) and The Witcher (Make Up & Hair Design, Special, Visual & Graphic Effects).

The full winners from the BAFTA Television Craft Awards 2022 are as follows:

Costume Design

PC Williams, We Are Lady Parts

Director: Factual

James Newton, Grenfell: The Untold Story

Director: Fiction

Peter Hoar, It’s A Sin

Director: Multi-Camera

Paul Dugdale, Glastonbury Festival: Live at Worthy Farm

Editing: Factual

Danny Collins, Mark Hammil, 9/11: Inside The President’s War Room

Editing: Fiction

Sarah Brewerton, It’s A Sin

Emerging Talent: Factual

Adam Brown (director), Into The Storm: Surfing To Survive

Emerging Talent: Fiction

Adjani Salmon (writer), Dreaming Whilst Black

Entertainment Craft Team

Nigel Catmur, Andy Deacon, Patrick Doherty, Kevin Duff, Simon Haw, Andrew Stokes, The British Legion Festival of Remembrance

Make Up & Hair Design

Barrie Gower, Sarah Gower, The Witcher

Original Music

Arthur Sharpe, Landscapers

Photography: Factual

James Incledon, Liverpool Narcos

Photography & Lighting

Erik Wilson, Landscapers

Production Design

Cristina Casali, Robert Wischhusen-Hayes, Fabrice Spelta, Landscapers

Scripted Casting

Aisha Bywaters, We Are Lady Parts

Sound: Factual

Stephen Griffiths, Andy Shelley, Nas Parkash, Dan Johnson, Tae Hak Kim, Claire Ellis, 1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything

Sound: Fiction

Sound Team, A Very British Scandal

Special, Visual & Graphic Effects

Dadi Einarsson, Gavin Round, Aleksandar Pejic, Oliver Cubbage, Stefano Pepin, Jet Omoshebi, The Witcher (Episode 1)

Titles & Graphic Identity

Tim Jones, James Cross, Fantasista Utamaro, Ron Chakraborty, Kenji Kawai, Factory Fifteen, Tokyo 2020

Writer: Comedy

Nida Manzoor, We Are Lady Parts

Writer: Drama

Kayleigh Llewellyn, In My Skin

The Television Craft Awards 2022 ceremony follows the main BAFTAs ceremony, which took place on March 13. Dune was the big winner at that ceremony, picking up five awards including for Cinematography, Special Visual Effects, and Sound.

In a five-star review of Landscapers – the true-crime drama about a woman who murdered her parents and buried them in the garden – NME said: “This is a tale that defies belief, but in the hands of Olivia Colman, David Thewlis, Ed Sinclair and director Will Sharpe it feels utterly real – and completely unmissable.”

Meanwhile, We Are Lady Parts follows an all-female Muslim punk band on their musical adventures. Writer Nida Manzoor shared why she wanted to create the show in an interview with NME last year. “I was seeing a lot of Muslim women in the mainstream media shown as oppressed or victims,” she said. “I wanted to write something that reflected who I am, the people I know and the women I love.”